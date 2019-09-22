The governorship candidate of All Blending Party (ABP) in the governorship election in Kogi state, Prince Umar Bamaiyi has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, particularly the police, to be fair to all candidates.

Concise News reports that Bamaiyi made the call in an interview with NAN in Lagos, observing that only INEC and security agencies could determine the fairness and credibility of the election that will reflect the will of Kogi people.

Bamaiyi, who is the founder of Champions Youths Development Association of Nigeria, a collation of 27 civil society organisations, urged INEC and security personnel to be neutral before, during and after the election.

The ABP flag bearer said that his aspiration to rescue and restore the lost hope in Kogi was not negotiable, having been successfully cleared by INEC to contest for the Nov. 16 election.

He enjoined parents, especially women to help talk to their children and wards on the need to eschew violence, stressing that with the absence of violence, there would be massive turnout of voters during the election and the exercise would be hitch-free.

He also urged the electorate to conduct themselves in an orderly manner before and during election to enhance a smooth exercise.

The ABP candidate urged Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, who is also the flag bearer of APC and other political parties’ candidates to be committed to a peaceful and issue-based campaign.

“No civilised democracy tolerates violence and then I have to hasten to say that nobody has monopoly of violence,” he said.

He pledged that if elected, there would be total revival of all sectors of the state, through a five- point agenda, which includes infrastructure, health, human empowerment, security and education.

We are in Kogi election to win, salvage state – PPA

Meanwhile, the Progressives Peoples Alliance (PPA) says it is not just contesting Kogi governorship election to win, but to salvage the state from its present condition.

High Chief Ameh Peter, PPA National Chairman, made this assertion in an interview with NAN in Abuja on Friday.

He said that the party was presenting the best candidate, Noah Abiodun to change the narrative of the state.

According to him, the party’s intention is to free the state by presenting the best candidate for the people in the forthcoming election.

Ameh expressed optimism that the party was going to win the election because its strength was in the people at the grassroots and not money politics.

“Power belongs to the people and our capacity and strength are with the people of Kogi to make sure that those in government are those who are ready to serve the people.

“Nobody has any capacity or mandate other than the one given by the people, so we have the people and we are poised to victory.’’

Ameh, who is also the President, Inter-Party Advisory Council, said that if voted into power, PPA would explore the state’s human and natural resources for its development.

He added that the party would also harness the state’s tourism sector, aquatic environment and geographical location to attract visitors and investors to boost the state internally generated revenue.

“Kogi is the only state that shares boundary with about 11 states. We are the gateway to every part of Nigeria.

“So why wouldn’t Kogi have a terminal where people who travel can stop over for two days in our five star hotel facing the ocean?

“That was the intention of Lokoja Confluence Beach Hotel, which unfortunately is not well managed in a standard of what you have in Florida and other countries.

“If you have the water sum, you dredge it, allow it to flow freely so that people come around for holidays or vacation and have a tour on River Niger. It is such idea that brings money in every country,” he said.

Ameh stressed the need for government at all levels to be self-sufficient in generating revenue that would be used for development rather than depending on the Federal Government for monthly allocation.

“We have a system where the federating units do nothing, but just wait till the end of the month to collect allocation from revenue generated by one segment of the country.

“This is the only country where the governors run to meet president on monthly basis for money. Have you seen where governors met with President Donald Trump for money?

“We need to get to the stage where there is corresponding development from government across board, from the federal to state and local governments.

“A stage where elected councillor will be responsible for construction of roads in his wards; not where governor will be waiting for the president to construct road in his state.’’

Ameh said that PPA was reaching out to its party leaders across all levels in Kogi to ensure that registered voters in the state yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards do so.

He said the party was also reaching out to Non-Governmental Organisations, Civil Society Organisations and other stakeholders to sensitise people to turn out in large number to cast their votes on the day of election.

He said that the party was also working with stakeholders to ensure violence free election by November 16.

“The message is that people should stay away from violence, because if you die for a wicked politician what is the benefit?”