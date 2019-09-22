India’s Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) in Navi Mumbai have arrested a Nigerian identified as Hope Uzodima, Concise News reports.

The 40-year-old Uzodima, living in Bonkhode village in Koparkhairane was arrested for possession of ivory and a sword cane.

His arrest was made possible with the help of another Nigerian King Chukwudi Fidelis, who is also in police net.

Fidelis, 30, was arrested at Sector 13 in Koparkhairane last week for the possession of 64 gm of methamphetamine powder worth ₹3.2 lakh.

According to the Hindu newspaper, investigations revealed that he got the drug from Uzodima, and hence the police set out to nab him.

“While searching Hope’s house, we found a 12 inch-long elephant tusk worth ₹1.65 lakh and a sword cane. Upon interrogation, he confessed that he had smuggled them from Nigeria,” senior police inspector Ravindra Budhwant, ANC, said.

He said the duo had entered the country on tourist visas, which looked fake to the police, and they would be verifying them.

The accused claimed to have a clothing business in the country but police suspect the claim is an attempt to cover up the smuggling.

The newspaper said that Hope has not yet revealed where he got the drugs from.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau confirmed the authenticity of the seized ivory, after which the police has booked the duo under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act along with those of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the

It was gathered that Hope and Fidelis are currently in judicial custody.