Gulf Tension: What Iran Asked US, Other Foreign Forces To Do

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran has warned foreign forces to stay away from the Gulf, after the United States said it was deploying troops to the region on the back of an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Rouhani believes foreign forces always bring “pain and misery” and should not be used in an “arms race”.

The Iranian leader was speaking on the anniversary of the start of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

A series of military parades in Tehran and other cities was carried out to mark the anniversary.

“Foreign forces can cause problems and insecurity for our people and for our region,” he said in a televised speech.

“If they’re sincere, then they should not make our region the site of an arms race… The farther you keep yourselves from our region and our nations, the more security there will be.”

Concise News reports that the US is sending more troops to Saudi Arabia after the drone and missile attacks on the Saudi oil facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais on 14 September.

The US and Saudi have accused Iran of carrying out the attacks; but Iran has strongly denied the allegation.

There has seen continuing tension between the US and Iran, after President Donald Trump abandoned a deal aimed at limiting Iran’s nuclear activities in return for the easing of sanctions.