EPL: Liverpool Stay Perfect After Surviving Chelsea Comeback

Chelsea produced a spirited second-half performance which was weathered by Liverpool, allowing the Reds maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 victory at Chelsea on Super Sunday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s screamer and Roberto Firmino’s header, either side of a disallowed Cesar Azpilicueta equaliser, saw the league leaders open up a two-goal lead inside half an hour at Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea halved the deficit after midfielder N’Golo Kante’s brilliant solo effort to set up a tense final 19 minutes in which substitute Michy Batshuayi and Mason Mount spurned glorious chances to earn Frank Lampard’s side a point.

Liverpool, however, managed to ground out a sixth Premier League win from six this season – and their 15th in a row – that restores Jurgen Klopp’s side’s five-point lead at the top of the table and extends their unbeaten league run to 23 games – their longest since run since November 1990.