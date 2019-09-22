Biafra: IPOB's Nnamdi Kanu Speaks From Japan

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has thanked his members in the Japanese city of Nagoya for hosting him on Saturday night, Concise News reports.

The controversial activist then announced he would be addressing IPOB in Tokyo, Japan capital soon.

He made this known on his recognised Twitter handle on Sunday.

“I thank IPOB in Nagoya for hosting me last night.

I will be addressing IPOB in Tokyo in the next hour and 30 minutes.

Join us via Facebook Live,” he wrote.

It would be recalled that Kanu had stormed Japan on Saturday “to maintain the diplomatic momentum of the most resolute activism to restore Biafra.”

Abia-born Kanu presented a paper at the European Union (EU) Parliament in Brussels, Belgium earlier this month – on invitation.

There, he slammed Nigeria as “the problem“, while also accusing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of unfairly branding IPOB a terrorist organization.

He reiterated that the quest to restore Biafra is ‘unstoppable’.

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer says his absence on social media is ‘a rite of passage in defence of freedom’

Meanwhile, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, a Counsel to the proscribed IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has announced his comeback to Twitter after a while.

In a tweet on his recognised Twitter handle on Saturday, the lawyer wrote: “Dear all: You might’ve noticed my absence for some time. It’s but a rite of passage in Defense Of Freedom. I fought back and by the grace of #ChukwuOkikeAbiama & Twitter, I WON – a harbinger of the victory that also lies ahead for my Clients. Now, I’m back, never to yield”