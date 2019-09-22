BBNaija: Frodd Wins Ultimate Veto Power (VIDEO)

Frodd on Sunday emerged the winner f the Ultimate ‘Veto Power Game of Chance.’ of the Big Brother Naija 2019.

Housemates were instructed to pick four random pictures from the veto power box this week.

Biggie said the housemate that the picks the exact duplicate with the one inside the box emerges winner.

Frodd’s pick matched the one in the box thereby making him winner of the challenge.

Big Brother also announced that winner of the veto power challenge automatically gets immunity till the 99th day.

It was also revealed that Frodd as the winner will have the power to nominate five housemates for possible eviction next Sunday.

The winner also received 100 Bet9ja coins.

Watch the moment Frodd emerged winner: