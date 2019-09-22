Angel 'Sighted' At TB Joshua's Church (Video)

A young Nigerian lady living in Ghana, Dickson Francisca has claimed that she saw an angel on the altar of The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) after attending Prophet TB Joshua’s church’s Living Water Service.

Concise News reports that according to Francisca’s testimony shared on Emmanuel TV’s official YouTube channel on Friday, the ‘heavenly visitor’ cured healed her mental illness.

“Since I lost my parents ten years ago, I developed this bitterness and hatred I couldn’t control,” Francisca said.

“I had hatred for myself and people, which caused me to be isolated. I felt that if I went close to people, they would hurt me.”

Furthermore, the congregant said the depression worsened nine months ago into full-blown ‘anxiety disorder’ which left her dependent on medication.

“I would not be able to sleep unless the doctors gave me pills,” she explained.

“It got to the extent where I couldn’t even go out on my own. I had shortness of breath; I was feeling dizzy. I kept hearing a voice saying, ‘You are going to die’. My dreams were all nightmares. My whole life was shattered.”

With her fledgling career as a flight attendant threatened by the ‘mental torture’, Francisca resolved to visit The SCOAN in Lagos, Nigeria to seek for ‘divine help’.

Praying at the church’s altar during their weekly ‘Living Water Service’, the young Nigerian recounted her remarkable experience whilst engrossed in prayer.

“All the pain in my heart rolled out of my eyes in tears and touched the altar,” she narrated.

Proceeding to drink the ‘Living Water’, Francisca said she started to ‘vomit’ uncontrollably.

It was at that point, according to her, that something truly supernatural transpired.

“Behold, my eyes opened! I saw a man wearing white apparel standing where the Living Water is flowing. His right hand was stretched forth and he was placing it upon everyone’s head.”

The encounter proved transformative for Francisca. “Instantly, this inner peace came inside of me. I tried to think of my past but it was if the memory was ceased. I became whole again. I heard a voice telling me, ‘It is done!”

Refreshed, Francisca testified that her sleep has fully returned to normalcy and all the “hatred and grudges” in her heart had gone.

“Depression has a solution in Christ Jesus,”she concluded, adding that she was now fully convinced “the presence of God” was evident at The SCOAN.

“Not only have I heard about it, I have now seen it, felt it and experienced that the presence of God is here. His angels are everywhere – ready to do miracles!”

This is not the first ‘angelic account’ connected to Joshua’s church. Last year, amateur footage purportedly showing an ‘angelic being’ entering SCOAN went viral.

Watch the video of Francisca’s testimony below: