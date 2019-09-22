Amnesty International has condemned the charges levelled against the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, by the federal government.

Concise News had reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) had charged Sowore to court for treasonable felony, cybercrime and insulting the President.

The charges were signed on behalf of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), by Aminu Alilu, a Chief State Counsel in the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation‎, the Federal Ministry of Justice.

But in a series of tweets on Twitter on Saturday, the group described the move as dictatorial and unwarranted.

The global rights group called on the government to immediately release him and drop all the charges.

The group said, “Amnesty International condemns the bizarre charges pressed on activist Omoyele for expressing his views in media interviews.

“The trumped-up charges he is facing show an attempt by the Nigerian authorities to deprive him of his human rights.

“Sowore’s continued incarceration on the application of the Terrorism Act for exercising his right to freedom of expression is a misuse of the criminal system to silence dissent.

“We call on the Nigerian authorities to respect and protect the human rights of all persons without discrimination and ensure that it does not use its laws to justify violations of Sowore’s human rights.”