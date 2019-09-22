President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to “underscore his administration’s commitment to building on the achievements of its three-point agenda” at the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Concise News reports that the Nigerian leader departed Abuja, the country’s capital, on Sunday morning for New York where he will be attending the General Assembly.

The theme for UNGA-74 is, “Galvanizing Multilateral Efforts for Poverty Eradication, Quality Education, Climate Action and Inclusion.”

It was learned that President Buhari is the 5th on the list of presidents to address the Assembly.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, said that President Buhari would use the opportunity to articulate the priorities of the Nigerian government to the world.

“The General Debates will kick off on Tuesday, September 24 during which leaders of delegations will present their National Statements as well as speak to the theme of the session,” a statement from the Ministry read.

“President Buhari is scheduled as Number Five Speaker on the first day of the debates – another plus for Nigeria as most world leaders will be listening in the General Assembly Hall while the global audience watches on live television.

“The President is expected to underscore his administration’s commitment to building on the achievements of its three-point agenda following the renewal of his electoral mandate by majority of Nigerians. He will also reaffirm Nigeria’s position on salient global issues.”

According to the foreign affairs minister, President Buhari and his delegation would take part in the Climate Action Summit with the theme, “A Race We Can Win. A Race We Must Win,” put together by the UN Secretary-General Aantonio Guterres.

Below are the other events:

– High-Level meeting organized by the President of UNGA on Universal Health Coverage with the theme, “Moving Together to Build a Healthier World.”

– UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

– High-Level Dialogue on Financial Development

– High-Level Meeting to Commemorate and Promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

Buhari, according to the foreign ministry, would have bilateral meetings with some leaders of other delegations; CEOs of large companies interested in investing in Nigeria; Aliko Dangote and Bill Gates on sustaining the polio-free campaign; and other issues on human capital projects and development.

The Nigerian leader was accompanied by Governors Abdullahi Sule, Atiku Bagudu and Adegboyega Oyetola of Nasarawa, Kebbi and Osun States respectively.

Also part of the President’s team are Onyeama, and his counterparts in the ministries of environment, finance and health.