What Crouch Said About Unai Emery's Tactics

Former Liverpool star Peter Crouch has said that Arsenal manager Unai Emery is “asking for trouble” with his tactics.

The former England star made this known ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

Crouch wrote in his column for MailOnline that ”Why aren’t they varying their style? Honestly, it is mind-boggling.

“You can play out from the back by clipping high balls to your full-backs – watch Ederson do it for Manchester City,” he added.

“To keep doing what Emery wants Arsenal to do, with little passes around the penalty area, is just asking for trouble.

“They have played six games so far in all competitions and have faced 120 shots – 96 of those have come in the Premier League, the highest total of any club.

“I have wanted Arsenal to address the defensive balance of their side for years and never understood why they didn’t buy Steven Nzonzi.

“Steven played with me at Stoke and he would have been perfect to provide protection in midfield.

“He ended up going to Sevilla for £7 million and it was madness Arsenal, Wenger allowed that to happen.

“The best sides spot their deficiencies and address them to progress.”