There seem to be a rift between Nigerian rappers, as vector, Vader and Payper have released a track which appears to be shading M.I Abaga.

Concise News reports that M.I had in a song posted on his Instagram handle declared himself as the best rapper.

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, he wrote “Given you parables quotables/ plus I’m an animal only dudes notable to be standing so close to Jude are my homies and you know who!!!/so who really the best rappers in Africa?”

“Who been top of the charts but still giving lyrical massacre/ I’ll put it like this as long as MI exists/ I’m number one and y’all can figure out the rest of the list/… 2 ghanians 3 rappers from SA/ 1 Kenyan rapper can step to me on their best day/ as for Naija I give the legend they props/ then it’s 4 niggas who did it like me that’s where it stops for real!!!!!”

However, Vector released a diss track titled, The Purge, which also Vader and Payper, where they were heard throwing some jabs at the rap heavyweight, who had declared himself ‘Africa’s best rapper ever’ on his recently released track.

See video below