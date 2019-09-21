Twitter Users Lash Writer Over Post On D'banj's Newborn
D’banj (source: Instagram)’banj

Some Twitter users have condemned a post by controversial writer Sugar Belly who tweeted about singer Dbanj‘s new born and late son.

Concise News reports that the writer had in a tweet congratulated D’banj on his baby’s arrival, while also speaking on the death of his son, Daniel Junior.

Advertise With Us

Daniel Junior had reportedly drowned in a pool at the singer’s resident in Lekki area of Lagos, last year and D’banj with his wife, Lineo Kilgrow welcomed another baby boy in the United States on Thursday, September 19.

However, Sugar Belly in a tweet said: “Newborn human babies are born with the ability to swim, but we lose this reflex over time.”

“If you know Dbanj personally, please pass on that INFANT SWIMMING LESSONS are essential for every child so babies can rescue themselves after falling in water. Live long, little one.”

Seeing this, her fans and followers took to the comment section to criticise the post, saying the timing was not auspicious enough.

Below are some reactions gathered: