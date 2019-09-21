Some Twitter users have condemned a post by controversial writer Sugar Belly who tweeted about singer Dbanj‘s new born and late son.

Concise News reports that the writer had in a tweet congratulated D’banj on his baby’s arrival, while also speaking on the death of his son, Daniel Junior.

Daniel Junior had reportedly drowned in a pool at the singer’s resident in Lekki area of Lagos, last year and D’banj with his wife, Lineo Kilgrow welcomed another baby boy in the United States on Thursday, September 19.

However, Sugar Belly in a tweet said: “Newborn human babies are born with the ability to swim, but we lose this reflex over time.”

“If you know Dbanj personally, please pass on that INFANT SWIMMING LESSONS are essential for every child so babies can rescue themselves after falling in water. Live long, little one.”

Seeing this, her fans and followers took to the comment section to criticise the post, saying the timing was not auspicious enough.

Below are some reactions gathered:

Good message, but some may see it as insensitive, and rightly so, considering the timing. I can assure you they’ve learnt the lesson you’re trying to pass across. — Ovie (@OvieO) September 20, 2019

Life coach, is this not being insensitive to the plight of Dbanj and his wife? Why not congratulate them and move on? — Odogwu Funds (@TweetAtAustin) September 21, 2019

Do you think a drowning 1 momth old will rescue itself in a pool?

This is insensitive, you are basically saying he could have prevented the accidental death of his child.

You may be factually correct but your timing is super wrong. — Sean 😏 (@Akanbi_Seun) September 20, 2019

And somehow you are the one to tell them? What makes you think, the pool has not even been sealed completely? You think they want to lose another child? If this was so right, you would have sent a DM to him, you are doing this shit for clout, own it with your chest! — Adanne | The Sensual Sensei (@meafterdarkk) September 21, 2019

There are some things you just can't teach, tact being one. Saying something like this whether in concern or not is really not necessary. It is a horrible thing. — Oke Umurhohwo, PhD (Affidavit) (@OkeStalyf) September 21, 2019