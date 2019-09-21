A chieftain of the pan-Yoruba group Afenifere Ayo Adebanjo has said Nigeria may break up if the country is not restructured, Concise News reports.

The Afenifere leader also said there is imbalance in the country’s polity which has caused agitations in Nigeria.

“I have no objection to breaking up. People are talking of breaking up because the term of coming together has been abrogated by the northern Muslims who are dominating us,” he told Sun.

“This is why the young elements, extremists in the South- East, South – South, South –West and the Middle Belt are yearning for break-up just because of their refusal to yield to our demand of peaceful co-existence.”

On the crisis, reportedly in the presidency, he blamed the constitution for the situation.

“It is just what I have said earlier,” he added.

“They are the people who aided and abetted the implementation of the wrong constitution because they give them the crumbs of the power.

“It is this constitution that empowers the president to make the vice president a market master. Whatever you are doing, the bottom line is the constitution.

“If it is not this constitution, would the president be doing all that; is it not the constitution that gives him all the powers; a constitution that makes him the most powerful head of state in the whole world.

“I have said it several times and I’m repeating it, we said it should be changed, but you say, no.

“This is not the constitution the founding fathers of the nation gave us.

“I say it again, the constitution that Azikiwe, Awolowo and Ahmadu Bello gave us is what we want to return to, and I have challenged him whether he is more intelligent than Sardauna, but he has not answered.”

Adebanjo asked: “Is he telling us that the constitution that Sardauna gave us is a wrong constitution, Sardauna was not as intelligent as he is now; or he is a more northerner than former premier or a more Muslim than the late premier?

“It was the constitution that they all agreed to live in peace and that was after a crisis in the country, leading the colonial office to draw all the leaders to London.”