A former presidential aide Reno Omokri has mocked detained political activist Omoyele Sowore, Concise News reports.

Sowore was on August 3rd arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) for organizing the #RevolutionNow protest.

The DSS on Friday charged Sowore to court for treasonable felony, cybercrime and money laundering.

Also, another activist, Olawale Mandate, who was arrested in Osun, has been charged by the DSS.

The charges were signed on behalf of t‎he Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN), by Aminu Alilu, a Chief State Counsel in the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation‎, the Federal Ministry of Justice.

While reacting to the latest charges against Sowore, Omokri said the Sahara Reporters publisher is suffering from a self-inflicted pain.

In a tweet on his handle, he claimed that Sowore was the one that created President Muhammadu Buhari who he (Reno) named Frankenstein Monster.

Concise News learned that Frankenstein’s Monster is a tragic villain in the novel Frankenstein by the late Mary Shelley.

He, however, sympathised with Sowore on his travails in the hands of the DSS.

“I sympathise with Sowore, but I cant help but feel that his travails are self inflicted. I know his nature,” he said.

“He will come out of jail, read this, and use saharareporters to savage my reputation. But even at that, he created the Buhari Frankenstein monster”