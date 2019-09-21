Nigerian musician Don Jazzy has called on the Federal Government to release activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore, Concise News reports.

Sowore who was the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) has been in detention since August 3, 2019.

He was arrested for organising the RevolutionNow protest which the Department of States Security (DSS) described as a treasonable offence.

The DSS, on Friday, charged Sowore to court for treasonable felony, cybercrime and money laundering.

Also, another activist, Olawale Mandate, who was arrested in Osun, has been charged by the DSS.

The charges were signed on behalf of t‎he Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), by Aminu Alilu, a Chief State Counsel in the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation‎, the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The charges were filed a day before the expiration of the detention order of the Federal High Court in Abuja permitting the Department of State Service to keep the activist for 45 days.

While reacting to the most recent development, Don Jazzy described it as a dangerous precedent.

He lamented that stifling opposing voices will affect the country’s democracy negatively.

According to a tweet on his handle, the singer said Sowore meant well for Nigeria and should be freed.

“This dangerous precedent of stifling opposition voices and dissenting opinions has survived enough,” he tweeted.

“Let’s not pretend our nascent democracy isn’t being sabotaged when citizens shudder at the thought of people they elected into power. I plead for Sowore.”

He added that, “It’s really sad to watch. The young man means well for our Dear Nigeria. Who is next?”

