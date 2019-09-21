After an emphatic 8-0 victory against Watford at the Etihad on Saturday, Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola hit back at critics.

City completed an 8-0 rout against Watford to move within two points of leaders Liverpool responding to the 3-2 defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road last weekend.

Just after the loss at Carrow road, Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher rounded on Guardiola’s team as they were highly critical of Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones – with Neville claiming City would struggle to retain their title with that pair at the heart of their defence.

But Guardiola responded: “Pundits, former players, they were there and they lose games and they make mistakes and say without respect for all players out there doing the best.

“We are judged for the result, not the performance. Our performance in the last 400 days was incredible.

“I said just after Norwich, it is your problem, not mine. It can happen you lose one game.

“If you analyse what these guys have done in the last two seasons, it is your problem, not mine. Maybe you believe the team cannot lose games – everyone can lose games. They are human beings and making mistakes.

“What we have to do is play the way we have played these two seasons. The team ahead of us is one of the best teams I have seen in my football career as player and manager.

“They can do absolutely everything. In the last 18 months they lost one game in the Premier League. All we can do is be ourselves and we were ourselves.”

City were 5-0 up inside 18 minutes against Watford and looked on course to break Manchester United’s Premier League record 9-0 win against Ipswich in 1995.

Instead they recorded their highest league win under Guardiola, with Bernardo Silva secured a hat-trick and David Silva, Sergio Aguero Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi and Kevin de Bruyne also on the score sheet.