Manchester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League with the demolition of Watford 8-0 at the Etihad on Saturday.

City looked back to their best as they blew the Hornets away with a stunning 18-minute opening salvo in which five different players found the net.

Manchester City’s five goals after just 18 minutes is the fastest any side has ever gone 5-0 ahead in a premier league match in the competition’s history.

Bernardo was among them, and added two more after the break before Kevin De Bruyne’s thunderbolt completed the hammering, and brought Quique Sanchez Flores’ side back down to earth after their 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the first game of the new manager’s second spell in charge.

Pep Guardiola made four changes to the side that beat Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, with Raheem Sterling among those to drop to the bench for a rest and such was City’s dominance that the England star was never likely to be needed.

It took City less than 60 seconds to open the scoring as De Bruyne began what would become another phenomenal individual display with a superb whipped delivery that left David Silva with a back post tap-in.