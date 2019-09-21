Tottenham surrendered yet again goal lead for the second time in four days as James Maddison’s stunning late strike saw Leicester come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Harry Kane’s superb battling strike had given Spurs the lead midway through the first half, and they looked to have the points wrapped up when Serge Aurier found the far corner via a deflection after the interval, only for the strike to be ruled out by VAR for the very tightest of offside calls.

Ricardo Pereira levelled the scores with his first goal of the season, before Maddison’s 25-yard effort won it five minutes from time in front of the watching England manager, Gareth Southgate.

Tottenham made six changes to the side that threw away a two-goal lead against Olympiakos in midweek, with captain Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli absent from the squad altogether.

Brendan Rodgers brought Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes back into his starting line-up as the only two changes to the team that started the defeat at Old Trafford last weekend.

The home side thought they were ahead when stand-in ‘keeper Paulo Gazzaniga spilt straight into the path of Perez, with Wilfried Ndidi eventually bundling home, but VAR showed that Perez had come from an offside position.