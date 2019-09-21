Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the 32nd anniversary of the creation of Akwa Ibom this weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Concise News understands.

Prof. Osinbajo who is expected to arrive in Uyo on Saturday will commission some projects to commemorate the anniversary and also attend a church service on Sunday to mark the event.

This news medium understands that as Akwa Ibom state sets to celebrate 32 years of statehood on September 23, 2019, the government and people of the State are ready to celebrate the anniversary with a lineup of activities.

Akwa Ibom was among the States of the Federation founded in 1987 by the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida.

The Vice President had visited Osun State earlier on Saturday where he spoke at the 8th Convocation Lecture of the State University.

At the Convocation, Osinbajo spoke on the benefit for Nigeria as a nation to remain together than to be apart.

According to him, “Rather than promoting division, Nigerians should continue to promote unity and togetherness.

“It is not true that our diversity is an impediment to our sustainability; our strength is in our size.

“Great nations are those that stay together despite their diversity.

“Going our separate ways will not solve our problems; staying together will be of great benefit to us.

“Nigeria still holds the key to Africa’s development and remains a regional champion.

“Our manifest destiny is to lead Africa and the world, so we must be united.

“Nigeria’s outstanding endowments are facing challenges, but the nation must follow the path that made other nations great.”

However, he is expected back in Abuja on Sunday.