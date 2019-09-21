Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala bagged a brace after a three-match goal drought as the Catalan side thrashed Atletico Madrid 6-1 in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola, Concise News reports.

The three-time African player of the year scored in both halves to ensure Lluis Cortes’ ladies bounced back from a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano in style.

The 24-year-old broke her Primera Iberdrola duck with a calm finish, netting the hosts’ fourth goal of the game.

Two minutes into the restart, Oshoala grabbed her second of the match to make it 5-1 for Barca, before being replaced by Claudia Pina in the 73rd minute.

Her brace means she has now scored 21 goals in 19 matches in all competitions for Barcelona since she teamed up with the Spanish giants in January.