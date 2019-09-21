The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has clamped down on Efex Express Limited, Westwood Courier Service and Easy Errand Courier service for illegal operations in the country, Concise News reports.

The General Manager, Courier Regulatory Department, Dr. Andrew Ebiloma yesterday, revealed that the move was to prevent other illegal operators and drive compliance.

He added that the federal government’s policy on the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) was for courier businesses to get their licenses and have regulatory backing for operation.

Adding that the courier business is such that is based on trust and time, Ebiloma said government places premium on the sector because it’s a major driver of the economy.

He said that the proliferation of illegal services have hindered registered businesses from thriving and have shortchanged government revenue.

Ebiloma said: “We get report of misplaced parcels but we can’t track that delivery if it is not from a registered firm. Many people think they can do brisk business. Those that NIPOST shut down today have been engaging in illegal operations. This is to warn others and make them regularise their papers.”

“Government is losing millions due to the illegal operators. So, anyone caught would be made to face the full process of the law. We have valid reasons to shut down on these firms today because we have enough evidence against them.”

Ebiloma stressed that NIPOST would not relent until illegal operators become nonexistent.

“The license for national service is N2 million. If in a year, 50 firms decide not to get their license, that’s a huge loss to the government already.

“Also, doing business legitimately would boost employment because there is basic recruitment that must be made. The yearly renewal also help NIPOST know if you are still in business and viable. This in a way places checks on the registered businesses,” Ebiloma added.

On the operations of the Courier Regulatory Department (CRD), he said since it began operation in 2001, it does a routine check on illegal operators and sanction them accordingly.

“Some firms have the capacity to obtain the licence but they simply refuse to. The basic requirements to register include having offices in five places and a functional head office, with at least a delivery vehicle for physical inspection,” he added.

President, Association of Nigeria Courier Operators (ANCO), Okey Uba, said the courier business is built on trust and not meant for everyone.

“There had been reported cases of fraudsters using these illegal courier services. NIPOST has decided to put a stop to these. In starting any serious business in Nigeria, one must look for the regulatory authority to avoid flaunting the rules and illegal operations,” he added.