A Nigerian rapper Olanrewaju Pelepele has reportedly committed suicide over his inability to breakthrough in the Nigerian music industry.

Concise News understands that Pelepele had in a video on his Instagram handle ten days ago narrated how he had striven hard to make waves in the industry.

In the video, the rapper lamented that God had been unjust to him with some many promises unfulfilled for the past ten years.

He had noted that life has been unfair to him, just as he said he would commit suicide.

“I have bought sniper, i’m going to drink it, God bless you all, I hope I see you in heaven.” he said.

Days after, he was found stone cold dead in his apartment on Friday, September 20th 2019.

Pele was formerlly a YBNL Artiste.

Before his death, he had released a freestyle to say goodbye to the world.