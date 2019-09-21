

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Saturday, September 21st, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions in Nigeria for not addressing the intra-ethnic conflicts in her report. Concise News recalls that Agnes Callamard, UN rapporteur, in her report had called on the Muhammadu Buhari government and the international community to pay special attention to the lingering violence in north-central Nigeria. But in a statement on Friday by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president agrees that the violence in Nigeria, or in any country, is a major concern and that there is a rippling effect, it was disappointed that the rapporteur was silent on intra-group violence.

President Muhammadu Buhari says the closure of Nigerian land borders for a limited period due to massive smuggling is already yielding positive results for the economy. The President stated this when he received a delegation from the Nigerian Association for Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture at the State House, Abuja, on Friday. The delegation also comprised of the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry and representatives of the Organised Private Sector.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has promised to report the service chiefs to President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to honour an invitation to a meeting on security. The service chiefs were absent at the meeting which took place at the National Assembly Complex on Friday, convened to discuss the security situation in the country. Concise News report that Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff; Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff; Ibok-Ete Ibas, Chief of Naval Staff; and Bashir Magashi, Minister of Defence, all sent representatives to the meeting.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has finally reacted to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judgment delivered against him, insisting on pursuing the case against President Muhammadu Buhari to a logical conclusion. The Tribunal dismissed the petitions filed by Atiku and his party, PDP, against the re-election of Buhari in their entirety. But in a statement on Friday, the former Vice President thanked Nigerians for standing by him and assured them of getting justice at the end.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it is still probing ex-Head of Service of the Federation (HOS) Winifred Oyo-Ita, Concise News reports. According to the EFCC, it is investigating the former HOS over an alleged N3.6 billion traced to accounts linked to her. Concise News learned that the money was suspected to be bribes from contractors in Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government. The spokesman of the anti-graft agency Wilson Uwujaren said investigations into the matter have reached an advanced stage.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said the reason Nigerians cannot feel President Muhammadu Buhari’s effort is because of “saboteurs” working against the administration. Ósinbajo also disproved the insinuations that the President doesn’t know how to govern, adding the administration is doing its best for Nigerians. He spoke during the burial service for Moroluke Fakoyede, mother of the Secretary to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, at Saint Luke’s Anglican Church, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Friday.

Nigeria’s apex bank has said it would continue to implement the cashless policy in line with its mandate to ensure an efficient payment system. The Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said this on Friday while briefing journalists shortly after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting. Emefiele said that contrary to claims in some quarters that many Nigerians would suffer the negative impact of the policy, only about five to ten per of bank customers would be affected.

The Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has asked the FCT High Court to dismiss the suit filed by Busola Dakolo. Concise News reports that in an application filed through his lawyers, he also demanded that he is awarded a sum of N50 million as damages. According to the application, he called for the dismissal of the suit on the grounds that it is incompetent and frivolous. This comes about two weeks after Mrs Dakolo had demanded that the pastor apologises for allegedly defiling her.

A petition by Abubakar Danladi of the All Progressive Party (APC) challenging the re-election of Governor Darius Ishaku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9, 2019 governorship election has been dismissed by the Taraba State Governorship Election Tribunal. A three-man panel led by Justice M.O. Adewara unanimously held that the petitioners failed to prove their claims that the election was marred by irregularities and substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act. Justice Adewara, who read the lead judgment, also held that since a Federal High Court in the state, gave a judgment on March 6, 2019, in suit: FHC/JAL/CS/01/2019, disqualifying Danladi from contesting the election, he could not be said to be a candidate in the election.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) signed a partnership deal with a Serie A club, AS Roma on Friday, Concise News reports. The 3-year deal is “one long-term objective being for the club to help further grow and improve all levels of football in Nigeria.” In return, the NFF will collaborate with the AS Roma on its projects and development Initiatives in Nigeria. Although the financial aspect of the deal was not made public, NFF President Amaju Pinnick said the partnership is “unique”.

That's the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning.