Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) signed a partnership deal with a Serie A club, AS Roma on Friday, Concise News reports.

The 3-year deal is “one long-term objective being for the club to help further grow and improve all levels of football in Nigeria.”

“The two parties will share football, business and media expertise, with Roma offering the NFF technical and operational support and advice in the areas of youth coaching, player development, football administration and digital media best practices,” NFF said a post on its website.

In return, the NFF will collaborate with the AS Roma on its projects and development Initiatives in Nigeria.

Although the financial aspect of the deal was not made public, NFF President Amaju Pinnick said the partnership is “unique”.

“This partnership is the natural evolution of the great relationship between the NFF and Roma that began when Roma announced that with Italy absent from the World Cup, we would be supporting Nigeria,” said Paul Rogers, who travel to Abuja along side Massimo Tarantino to agree the partnership.

The Serie A club has grown increasingly popular among Nigerians on social media after the club featured Lagos radio personality Mark Otabor’s epic commentary of Roma’s comeback against Barcelona on the club’s English Twitter account.

In March, AS Roma also announced the launch of a new official Pidgin English Twitter account in a bid to connect with fans in Nigeria and neighbouring countries in Africa.

The club said in a statement that the new account which is being run out of Lagos, was set up after fans in Nigeria contacted the club to request an account to cater specifically for Nigerian Twitter.