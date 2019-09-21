The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa has struck out the petition filed by David Ombugadu challenging the victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule at the March 9, 2019 elections.

Justice Abba Mohammed, chairman of the tribunal, while delivering his judgment on Saturday, dismissed the petition filed against Sule by Ombuugadu, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party in Lafia.

In a unanimous judgement that lasted for nine hours, Mohammed explained that the PDP petition was lacking in merit.

He added that the petitioner failed to prove the allegation of over-voting, non-voting and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

He argued that the petitioner had also failed to prove how collation was disrupted and other claims of illegal cancellation and falsification of results.

He stated further that the burden of proof lay with the petitioner and he had failed to prove the allegations.

He added that the petitioner has failed to produce two sets of results (original and fake) to prove that the outcome was falsified in favour of the APC candidate.

“Hence he failed to prove that, we, therefore, uphold the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission,” the Chairman said.