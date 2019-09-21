Wave-making indigenous singer, Naira Marley was on Friday, September 20 prohibited from performing at a show in the University of Lagos (UNILAG) campus, Akoka.

Concise News understands that Naira Marley was scheduled to perform at the event organised by the manufacturer of mobile phone at the Sports Centre of the institution.

According to reports by Sahara reporters, the singer was barred in regards to the public perception of the singer as well as his ongoing case of money laundering.

Recall that Naira Marley was arrested by the anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on May 10 for alleged cyber-crime and other financial related crimes amounting to 11 charges in total.