A pastor identified as David Daniel was severely beaten by mobs in Ejigbo area of Lagos state for allegedly masturbating while praying and conducting deliverance for a lady.

Concise News understands that the pastor claimed to be casting out demons when he was spotted masturbating in Ailegun Road, Bucknor Estate.

According to PM express, the lady identified as Happiness, raised alarm and the neighbors, who heard her voice, rushed in to beat up the pastor before being rescued by the police.

Narrating the incident, Happiness said she was in her shop when the pastor gave her some

revelations about her family and life generally and she was convinced that he was a man of

God.

She added that the Daniel went further to tell her that he needed to go to her house to

anoint it with olive oil since she just moved into the apartment and she accepted.

On getting to her home, the pastor brought out olive oil and wanted to rub it in her private part but she refused after he told her to get up and face the Bible.

He was said to have moved to her back while praying; using his mouth to caress her

buttocks. “He asked me to pack my clothes tightly so that the shape of my buttocks can

show and he started praying”

While he spoke in tongues, I looked back only to see him using the olive oil to masturbate

and later went to the toilet” she said.

She further revealed that after the prayers and deliverance, Pastor Daniel told her that he

wanted to marry her and would make love to her. It was during his next visit to have sex

that he was thoroughly beaten.