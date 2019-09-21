A pastor identified as David Daniel has been severely beaten by a mob in Ejigbo area of Lagos state for allegedly masturbating while praying and conducting deliverance on a lady.

Concise News understands that the pastor claimed to be casting out demons when he was spotted masturbating on Ailegun Road, Bucknor Estate.

According to PM Express, the lady, identified as Happiness, raised the alarm and the neighbours, who heard her voice, rushed in to beat up the pastor before being rescued by the police.

Narrating the incident, Happiness said she was in her shop when the pastor gave her some

revelations about her family and life generally and she was convinced that he was a man of

God.

She added that Daniel went further to tell her that he needed to go to her house to

anoint it with olive oil since she just moved into the apartment and she accepted.

On getting to her home, the pastor brought out olive oil and wanted to rub it in her private part but she refused before he asked her to get up and face the Bible.

He was said to have moved to her back while praying; using his mouth to caress her

buttocks.

“He asked me to pack my clothes tightly so that the shape of my buttocks can

show and he started praying,” she said.

“While he spoke in tongues, I looked back only to see him using the olive oil to masturbate

and later went to the toilet.”

She further revealed that after the prayers and deliverance, the Pastor told her that he

wanted to marry her and would make love to her. It was during his next visit to have sex

that he was thoroughly beaten.