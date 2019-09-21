Kogi: Senator Dino Melaye Turns English Grammar Teacher

Senator Dino Melaye has turned to teaching the English grammar on his social media platform.

The Kogi West Senator took to his Twitter handle to list some grammatical blunders that people make daily.

According to him, it is not too late for him or any body to learn irrespective of the age.

“Some popular Grammatical Blunders. Every one has made at least two times,” he tweeted.

“Not too late to learn

1. You’re taking it personal (wrong)

You’re taking it personally (correct)

2. He is matured (wrong)

He is mature (correct)

He has matured (correct)

Some popular Grammatical Blunders. Every one has made at least two times. Not too late to learn

1. You’re taking it personal (wrong)

You’re taking it personally (correct)

2. He is matured (wrong)

He is mature (correct)

He has matured (correct) — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) September 20, 2019

Dino Melaye recently lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the Kogi State governorship election billed for November 16.

He has rejected the result of the primary election that produced Musa Wada as winner, and also a PDP campaign position for the poll in the North Central State.

Last year, Melaye dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for a return to the PDP before the general election.

Governor Yahaya Bello will be seeking a second term in office as the leader of the State.

Bello won the APC ticket for the election.