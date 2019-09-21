The Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-Ora, Opadijo Olujide, alongside the Secretary of the Union, Gbenga Alayande and three others have been kidnapped.

Concise News gathered that they were kidnapped on their way to Saki on Thursday while they were returning from a union meeting on that same day when it took place.

According to a staff who confirmed the incident, “it is true. It happened on Thursday. They were returning from a union meeting in Saki. Five of them were kidnapped. Four of them are staff members of the school. The other one is the wife of one of the victims.

“The school authorities have been making frantic effort to secure their freedom. The police are monitoring the situation.

“The Commissioner of Police was in Igbo-ora in the morning (Friday). The school is being careful. But the school may update the public when it gets updates.”

On the other side, the Oyo State Police Command Public Relations Officer Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the abduction of the ASUP union members.

Fadeyi said: “Some lecturers were abducted at the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-ora. The police are at the top of the situation.

“The Commissioner of Police went there in the morning for an on-the-spot assessment,” adding that CP Shina Olukolu was there with strategic officers.

“Other developments will be unravelled.”

