Jose Mourinho has ruled out a possible return to Real Madrid for now because Los Blancos currently have a coach in Zinedine Zidane, Concise News reports.

The Portuguese have been linked again to Los Blancos after their calamitous 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The former Real coach spoke fondly of this time in Spain at an event in Madrid last week, describing his time at the Santiago Bernabeu and winning La Liga as the best moment of his career to date.

Asked if he is a candidate to coach Madrid again, he said: “There are two types of rumours. One, where people talk about Zidane, who is one of ours and it happens to us all when our teams are not doing well. You have to live with that.

“Zidane has been in football all his life and he knows how it is. The other type of rumour is putting in my name and I don’t like that. There are problems in a lot of places, but respect is another thing.”

On a possible second spell at Real, he said: “I wouldn’t like to return, because they have a coach and I can’t lead a team that has one. You can talk about respect for the club, but also the coach is not just anybody.

“I’m outside. I don’t ‘sell smoke’ (a Spanish expression for giving untrue information). I would like things to go well and for everything to be sorted out.”