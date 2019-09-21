Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has stated that he once sold sachet water called “pure water” in the streets of Lagos.

The Nigerian striker has been of fire for Lille in the French Ligue 1, scoring five goals in five games.

He was part of the Nigerian side that featured at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Osimhen who had been in Belgium before moving to France last summer, noted that he once hawked sachet water on the streets of Lagos.

He said he was seven-years-old then but had to do it since he was from a poor family.

“I came from a very poor background, seven children and I was the last born,” he told the BBC.

“I lost my mom at the age of six and it was very difficult for my family because my dad also lost his job around that period. So I was forced to go out and get myself a life.

“In Lagos, they sell water (bottle or sachet) which is the easiest, but the hardest because you have to run and give somebody the water and collect money.

“It wasn’t easy, but I had to do it and that set my path in which I will never give up in life no matter the situation or where I am and that gave me the zeal and momentum no matter what life throws at me.”