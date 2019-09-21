Suspected insurgents on Friday invaded the Monguno General Hospital in Borno State charting away drugs and other hospital equipment, Concise News reports.

Sources in the town say they came in through the water board camp and left quietly without hurting anyone after their mission.

They also reportedly looted the belongings of displaced persons residing behind the hospital.

However, residents of Monguno told Channels Television that they noticed that the 8 division of the Nigerian Army had despatched personnel and equipment to strategic locations, to forestall chances of looting of armaments in the event of infiltration.