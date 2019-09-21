The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani-Bello has revealed plans of the state government to create a Seed Fund of N260 million for youth empowerment in Niger state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor in Minna, Mary Berje in a statement said that the governor disclosed this during an interactive session with women and youths at the Minna airport after arriving from Lagos on Saturday.

Concise News learned that Governor Bello directed Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government and his Chief of Staff, Malam Ibrahim Balarabe to map out strategies to raise the fund for youths willing to engage in vocational activities.

He said the loan, which would be without conventional interest rate, was to enable the state government engage the teeming unemployed youths in meaningful ventures.

The governor gave assurance that his administration would continue to be committed to the development of the state.

He said that his visit to Lagos was to engage international investors to come and invest in agriculture in the state.