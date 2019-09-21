The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has ordered the suspension of the controversial N3, 700 donations’ reportedly introduced by the Parents/Teachers’ Association (PTA) for payment by pupils in the last administration in the state.

Concise News understands that had pupils in Ogun State public secondary schools and technical colleges are to pay the sum of N3,700 per term, indicating a total of N11,100 for the 2019/2020 academic session; contrary to Abiodun’s campaign promise to make education free in public schools in Ogun.

The Governor, who decried the public outcry generated by the fee, said his administration did not introduce it, stating it was a proposal by PTA accepted and implemented by the previous administration.

It was learned that Abiodun made this known at a day stakeholders forum with the theme “Repositioning education for outstanding performance” in Abeokuta.

He, however, said he was suspending it to make good his promise of free, universal and qualitative education in public primary and secondary schools in the state

“I have been criticized in the media about the N3,700 PTA fee. I did not introduce the fee.

“It was proposed by the PTA and accepted by the previous administration. The fee negates the free education policy of this administration. It is like payment through the back door.

“I hereby suspend the payment in all our schools. We will also look into the issue of Principal and Headmaster Generals,” he declared.

Abiodun announced the restoration of the running costs for all primary school headteachers and principals of secondary schools.

While looking at the items on the list of what necessitated the introduction of the levy, Governor Abiodun said he had told his team to critically look at insurance, caps, inter-house sport wears and some other things.

“I have told them to go and look at and how we can make it work without having to charge anybody because we promised we are going to offer free education, “he said.

He said his administration has embarked on the rehabilitation of 236 primary and secondary Schools just as some of the non-functional model schools would be converted to TechHUB, technical and vocational centers.