A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that the “cabal” have picked Tunde Bakare to replace Yemi Osinbajo as Vice President.

Tunde Bakare is the Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly in Lagos State, Nigeria.

He was President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 election.

In a tweet on his handle, Saturday, Fani-Kayode accused Osinbajo of backstabbing Buhari.

According to him, Osinbajo had commissioned prayer groups to pray for Buhari’s death.

He added that “loyalty is everything” and that Osinbajo has been used and will be dumped.

“When you spend 4 years and 4 months commissioning prayer groups and prayer warriors to pray for your boss to die so you can take over from him, you cannot expect to end well,” he said.

“LOYALTY IS EVERYTHING! They used you like toilet paper and now they are going to flush u down the toilet.”

Also, he noted that if Bakare becomes the country’s Vice President, he would do better than Osinbajo.

Fani-kayode described Bakare as courageous, loyal and one who will not betray the christian faith like Osinbajo allegedly did.

“Rumours abound and if the truth be told, Tunde Bakare

would be a much better VP than Prof. Osinbajo,” he stated.

“I may not agree with him on everything but at least he is loyal, he is courageous, he is strong and he would never betray his people and faith. That is more than I can say for Osubande.”

Buhari and Osinbajo are on a joint ticket and recently claimed another four-year mandate during the 2019 elections.

Osinbajo is believed in some quarters to be warming up to replace his boss (from the northern state of Katsina) in 2023 as power is expected to shift to southern Nigeria.

In 2010, a former Nigerian President Musa Yar’ Adua died in office with his then-Vice President Goodluck Jonathan taking over.