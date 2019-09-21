Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has said he would love to play for Benefica again before retirement.

The Portuguese star left his Lisbon hometown for Monaco in the French Ligue 1.

Benefica could not give the then 19-year-old first team action.

Silva, has, however, said he has given up on featuring for the Estadio da Luz side.

“I think what I did at Monaco and at City and for the national team, I think people in Portugal recognise that good work,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I would like to go back to Benfica one day. There is a gap to fill.

“I was a young kid who had a dream of playing for his home club and not being able to fulfill that dream was hard. But I had to make some decisions and I don’t regret it at all.”

He was part of the Monaco side that claimed the French Ligue 1 title in 2017.

Guardiola’s Successor

Meanwhile, City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted that Mikel Arteta will replace him as the manger of the club.

Last year, Arteta was one of those touted to replace Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger when he left the Emirates.

The Spaniard, however, stayed back at Manchester City, working as Guardiola’s assistant.

Speaking on who would likely take over from him when he leaves the Etihad, Guardiola noted that he is certain it is the former Arsenal man.

“I’m pretty sure [he’ll succeed me]. He will have success,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“Sooner or later it’s going to happen (Arteta becoming a manager).

“He’s a young, young manager. He has experience already, handling big players and big teams.”

The Spaniard expressed his admiration for Arteta’s “incredible work ethic. He has a special talent to analyse what happens and to find solutions.

“We talk a lot about what he believes and how he feels.”