The former Jamaican sprinter and 100-metre world-record holder, Usain Bolt has appealed Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to build a strong wall around midfielder, Paul Pogba and forward, Marcus Rashford, Concise News reports.

Bolt, a core United fan, who has a firm believe that Pogba and Rashford can show Solskjaer’s side back to the top of the English Premier League table and help the Red Devils to be part of next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Speaking ahead of the governing body’s The Best awards, which take place on Monday, Bold told FIFA’s official website that “Paul Pogba is a world-class player and Marcus Rashford is getting closer and closer to this category.”

“I hope we can build a team around them to get back to the top.

“The season has not started very well, but we will find our pace and return to the Champions League next year. Anyway, I remain a fan of Manchester United.”

Man United will tackle West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the London Stadium.

In a related development, the former Jamaican sprinter and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has declared his “sports life over” after failing to begin a post-athletics career in football.

The 100m and 200m world record holder spent two months training with Australian side Central Coast Mariners but left in November after the club failed to find financial backing for a professional deal.

Bolt said: “It was fun while it lasted. I don’t want to say it wasn’t dealt with properly, but I think we went about it not the way we should.”

“You live and you learn. It was a good experience – I really enjoyed just being in a team,” he added.

In October 2018, Bolt scored two goals on his first start for the Mariners in a friendly against Macarthur South West, celebrating with his trademark lightning bolt pose.

The A-League side were not the only team interested in signing Bolt – he turned down an offer from Maltese club Valletta, reportedly because the club could not meet his wage demands.

He had also spent time training with Norwegian team Stromsgodset and German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Bolt, who retired from athletics in 2017, has said his focus now lies with his various commercial endeavours.

“I’m now moving into different businesses, I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I’m just dabbling in everything and trying to be a businessman now,” Bolt said.