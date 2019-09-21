Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted that Mikel Arteta will replace him as the manger of the club.

Last year, Arteta was one of those touted to replace Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger when he left the Emirates.

The Spaniard, however, stayed back at Manchester City, working as Guardiola’s assistant.

Speaking on who would likely take over from him when he leaves the Etihad, Guardiola noted that he is certain it is the former Arsenal man.

“I’m pretty sure [he’ll succeed me]. He will have success,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“Sooner or later it’s going to happen (Arteta becoming a manager).

“He’s a young, young manager. He has experience already, handling big players and big teams.”

The Spaniard expressed his admiration for Arteta’s “incredible work ethic. He has a special talent to analyse what happens and to find solutions.

“We talk a lot about what he believes and how he feels.”

