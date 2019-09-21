Ex-Super Eagles star Mikel Obi has said Chelsea beat Barcelona in the semi-final of the 2012 UEFA Champions League due to determination.

Concise News understands that Chelsea won the first leg of the encounter at the Stamford Bridge 1-0.

And during the return leg in Spain, the Blues were trailing Barcelona 2-0.

To make matters worse, the then-Chelsea skipper John Terry was sent off in the first half of the clash.

However, two magical moments from Ramirez and Fernando Torres gave the Blues a famous win over Barcelona on the night.

While recounting his experience with the London side, Mikel admitted that his team never believed, initially, that they would win aainst Barca.

“They are one of the teams in the world that can score 10 any time they want,” Mikel was quoted as saying by Brila FM.

“We didn’t go into that game with the great believe that we would come out.”

He added that “We stuck in there, we knew it was going to be difficult, we knew we have to give away the possession of the game.

“We knew we have to put in our shift, work very hard do the dirty work and we get our chance we just knew, if we take them we’ll be fine[sic].”

Chelsea under their interim coach then (Roberto Di Matteo) went on to win UCL title.

They beat German said Bayern Munich to claim their first Champions League crown.