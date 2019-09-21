President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, to congratulate him and the people of his country on the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

In a statement on Saturday signed by the president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, the Nigerian president also greeted the Communist Party.

According to the statement, the letter placed emphasis on the growing ties between China and African countries.

It partly reads, “On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I felicitate with Your Excellency, the Communist Party and the people of China on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Peoples Republic of China.

“The past seventy years have been decades of political steadfastness, remarkable development, dedication and purposeful leadership leading to the emergence of the People’s Republic of China as a global power-house.

“I rejoice with the hard-working and patriotic people of China who have demonstrated over the years a very high sense of unity of purpose, immense hard work, patriotism and full confidence in their leaders.

“I cherish the partnership between China and African countries under the umbrella of Forum on China – Africa Cooperation, FOCAC, which is breaking new frontiers for the development of Africa in a mutually beneficial environment.

“I am also excited about the ever-increasing level of cooperation between our two countries.

“Once again, I congratulate you and all Chinese worldwide on this landmark celebration.”