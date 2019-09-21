Brazil coach, Adenor Bacchi, commonly called Tite, has said he included Neymar in the squad to face Nigeria since the player is happy with the national team.

Tite had on Friday in his 23-man list for the friendlies against Senegal and Nigeria next month.

After long-drawn speculations that Neymar will move to Barcelona, Real Madrid, the footballer has remained with the French side.

The Brazilian International wowed people with his astounding play in PSG’s season opener against Colombia; scoring and providing an assist.

Speaking on why he included Neymar in his squad, Tite told reporters in a press conference on Friday that the former Barca player is happy with the national team.

“Neymar is happy in the national team, I can talk about the national team, he is happy here,” he said

“He has no control over other situations because I have no control. But he demonstrated it in games.”

Flamengo defender, Caio, is also making is a return to the squad and two exciting 21-year-olds in Gremio’s Matheus and Atlético de Madrid’s Lodi, are in line to make their international debuts next month.

Tite further said: “Rodrigo Caio has been returning to a very high standard he had in the Brazilian team.

“Lodi is a young player we are following at Atletico Madrid, has the technical and physical virtues of great players.

“Matheus is within a line we like a lot, he’s an articulator, very large pass capacity and mobile.”

Tite Taking No Chances Against Nigeria

Meanwhile, Concise News reported that Tite listed Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus for the team’s clash with Nigeria, also.

Brazil will take on Nigeria in a friendly tie in Singapore on October 13th.

Both teams last met in 2003 at the opening of the Abuja National Stadium. The South Americans won the game 3-0.

Ahead of the match, Brazil coach Tite also listed veteran defender Dani Alves as part of the side to face Nigeria.

Also included in the side are Richarlison, Everton, Gabriel Barbosa, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro.

Below is the list of players for Brazil’s clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria for October 13th, 2019:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Waverton, Santos

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Danillo, Dani Alves, Renan Lodi, Eder Militao, Rodrigo Ciao

Midfielders: Casemiro, Fabinho, Phillipe Coutinho, Arthur, Lucas Paqueta, Matheus Henrique

Forwards: Neymar, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison, Everton, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Barbosa

Coach Not Expecting It

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr had wanted to play an African team after clash with Ukraine as part of preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said it could not pass up the chance of playing with Brazil.