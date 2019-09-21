Former Nigeria international Edema Fuludu has told Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr to use the best players for the game against Brazil on October 13, at the Singapore National Stadium.

Brazil on Friday announced a tough 23-man squad for the international friendly against Nigeria, including the likes of Neymar Jnr: Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho.

Reacting to the development, Fuludu told AllNigeriaSoccer that the Super Eagles should make use of our best players and not home-base players.

According to him, the performances of the players were superb in the previous friendly with Ukraine which ended 2-2 in Dnipro.

“I was really excited about the speed and dexterity of our attack against Ukraine and you can see the power of youth in contemporary football at the top level,” he said.

“This team (Super Eagles) will gel with time although the time-frame to work together is always a constraint.”

Speaking on the call for some new home-based Eagles to face coach Tite’s team, Fuludu gave a damming assessment of the quality of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

According to him, “Our league is not developing in real terms and home-based players are not getting the requisite motivation unless they leave our shores and it is not good enough.

“Nevertheless we have young players in our league with innate inimitable abilities that can blossom with exposure.

“Invite them and groom them before they disappear again to the foreign leagues but it will boost our league.

“Brazil is a superpower in world football but not invincible. Let’s play against the best (with our best players) to see how good we can be.

“Homeboys invited should be on the bench to observe against Brazil, absorb the atmosphere and feel the heat for tomorrow (future).”