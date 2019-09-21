The leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu is in Japan for further diplomatic ties with the country, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that the pro-Biafra leader in a post on his Twitter handle said the move is part of plans to “restore Biafra.”

He alleged that IPOB will continue to appear in places where President Muhammadu Buhari and his handlers cannot thread.

Also, he thanked God for granting him a save journey to the Asian nation, adding that he would address “Biafrans” later on Saturday.

“Thanks to Elohim,” he said. “I’ve arrived in Japan to maintain the diplomatic momentum of the most resolute activism to restore Biafra.

“IPOB will continue to appear openly in places Jubril/Buhari and his handlers were too terrified to thread.

“I will address Biafrans at 2 pm Biafran Time.”

Buhari was in Japan recently for the for the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7).

IPOB had vowed to attack him then, a threat which did not materialise until he returned to Nigeria.

The Presidency had mocked the group, saying the Nigerian leader is too busy to be distracted.

A presidential spokesman Femi Adesina laughed off the threats then, giving details of the Nigerian leader’s meeting in the country..

“When we arrived Yokohama on Monday, among questions I was asked by Nigerian media here was whether the Presidency was worried by threats from a fringe and shadowy group, long outlawed in Nigeria, to cause commotion, and embarrass President Muhammadu Buhari and his team,” he said.

“I waved the question aside, saying we were in Japan for serious business. Well, the serious business began today, Wednesday, August 28.

“The less said about members of that proscribed group, the better. In paroxysm of pain and frustration, they had shot a video at the home of the Nigerian Ambassador to Tokyo, threatening to ‘allest’ and ‘tly’ their own father, with Japanese police ‘coplating.’ Shameful and ridiculous for every right thinking Nigerian.

“To underscore the scant attention we paid to it all, not a word was said about the group when the President received briefings on activities for the day, early in the morning of Wednesday.

“It was time for serious business, I say again, and nobody had time for any distraction.

There was a photo session that preceded the actual opening ceremony of TICAD 7.

“When we went to town with it, the Internet almost exploded. Some people had alleged that President Buhari was not in Japan, and those pictures showed them as not worthy of being believed. They were simply laughed to scorn. But enough of them! Back to serious business.”