The BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ gang is at the fever level where only 10 housemates are left in the competition, Concise News understands.

It was gathered that during the last Sunday’s eviction show, BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, disclosed that there would be no evictions the following week.

Although the housemates were all unaware of this latest twist, as they made their way to the diary room on Monday night to nominate two of their fellow housemates for possible eviction as they always do.

After the ‘nomination’ process completed, Cindy, Diane, Frodd and Mercy were revealed to have had the most nominations. But fans of these nominated housemates will be relief as all housemates have been made ‘safe’ by Biggie this weeked.

Earlier this week, surprise housemate, Elozonam, won the Head of House Challenge for the first time this season after battling fellow housemates during the sweets and straws challenge which earned him exemption from the fake nominations.

Meanwhile, the Ultimate Veto Power game of chance continues. Throughout this week Biggie will provide the housemates with a total of 60 random pictures in which they will have to make individual decisions on the image they think might be the same as the one hidden inside a red mystery box.

Then on Sunday, 22 September, a key to unlock the red box will be made available to the housemates and the winner will be granted with the Ultimate Veto Power.