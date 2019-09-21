A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tokunbo Idowu, better known as Tboss has lost her father, Engr Vincent Idowu, Concise News reports.

Disclosing the news on her Instagram handle, Tboss recounted they wasted much time being angry.

She wrote: We wasted so much time being angry. So many years And for what exactly Absolutely nothing See many words left unspoken forever.”

Also, TBoss’ brother, Christopher Stoica, announced the passing of their dad on his Instagram page.

Posting the photo of their dad, Christopher wrote: “To say that I’m devastated is an understatement. Rest in peace Dad! We didn’t always agree but I always understood you.”

Their father died on Friday, September 20.

Tboss was a contestant in the 2017 edition of BBNaija.