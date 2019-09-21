Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Uti Nwachukwu has said Mike is the new Nigeria, describing him as a well behaved Nigerian.

Concise News reports that Uti took to his Twitter handle to campaign for Mike to win the whopping N60 million grand prize in the pepper dem edition which is gradually coming to an end.

Noting that he does not show support for ‘animals’, he said: “You know what! Mike is the new NIGERIA. We don’t support Animals.We have seen the light and we prefer to support ‘HUMAN BEINGS’ well Behaved Human beings.”

“For the sake of our suffering Naija image, I really really hope teams can sacrifice & come together to Vote Mike.” The former housemate tweeted.

Recall that the show host, Emeka Obi-Uchendu had announced during the last Sunday live eviction show that there will not be eviction this week.

Mike had escaped eviction last week after he was nominated alongside Tacha, Khafi, Seyi.