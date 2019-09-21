Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Avala has said she does not really know if she can pose for a magazine cover, Concise News understands.

Avala made this known in an interview with TheNation.

Speaking on being a fashion freak, the former housemate and mother of one said she loves to look good and do not rely on a particular look.

She said: “I wouldn’t consider myself a fashion freak but I just love to look good. I don’t like sticking to one particular look. I like changing my style and changing my look.”

“I just basically like to feel good or dress the way I feel at that particular time”

Asked about posing unclad and also I don’t really know if I would actually pose nude for cover unless if it for a good cause and good payment(laughs).

Meanwhile, Avala recently released a single titled ‘Mo Fe Be’.

Avala was evicted from the pepper dem house, alongside Isilomo after they failed the marble contest.