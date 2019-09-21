Cameroonian singer Dencia has declared her support for one of the searched Big Brother Naija (BBNaija)housemate on Google Mercy, Concise News reports.

This is coming after Mercy caught the singer’s attention during the second Saturday Night party after imitating her fashion style.

Reacting, Dencia took to her Twitter handle to write “Awww. I am so humbled. Her pull up the game too strong. I don’t have access to watch but we Stan.”

Mercy’s fan base might now be stronger as the show gradually approaches the 99th day.

The singer took to social media to campaign for her, thanking her team for voting for Mercy and expressed hope on her winning.

Okurrrrrrrrrrr dencia coming through for mercy like yo….who said mercy is not loved ? Come and take one slap ….#bbnaija pic.twitter.com/raDEU5vvQf — onomhe😍🔥🙈 (@Preciousprechy2) September 20, 2019

Mercy became the most searched housemate on Google as a result of her fashion sense, her job as a video vixen, and in-house relationship.