The former Jamaican sprinter and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has declared that the Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo will win this year’s Ballon d’ Or.

The 100m and 200m world record holder spent two months training with Australian side Central Coast Mariners but left in November after the club failed to find financial backing for a professional deal.

Bolt disclosed that he will be voting Ronaldo to win the world individual top prize award this year.

Perennial Ballon d’Or nominees, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are up for the accolade, along with Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk, who claimed the UEFA Best Player of the Year last month for his austounding performances in the Champions League last season.

The former Jamaican sprinter and 100-metre world-record holder believes the trio are all worthy winners, but confessed that he’ll be rooting for the Portuguese international.

“These are three wonderful players [Messi, Ronaldo and Van Dijk]. Ronaldo and Messi won the prize [The Ballon d’Or] five times each,” Bolt told FIFA’s official website.

“For his part, Van Dijk has just won the UEFA prize and in view of his performances in Liverpool last season, his time may have come. But as a supporter of Manchester United, I would surely vote for Ronaldo!”